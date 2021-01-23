Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $6.40. Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 587,119 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$4.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16. The stock has a market cap of C$829.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.26) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$138.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total value of C$39,982.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

