Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Market Cap Hits $12.01 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $9.32 or 0.00028848 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $12.01 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00058053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00126683 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00076447 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00276984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 tokens. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Token Trading

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.