Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 582 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $597.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $812.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $856.28 and its 200 day moving average is $630.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total value of $708,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050 in the last 90 days. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

