Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 51.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 163.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

