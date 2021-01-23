Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,354 shares of company stock worth $55,185,594. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $208.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

