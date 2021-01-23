Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

