Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 91.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 71,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 69,139 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,398. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.