Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.78.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

