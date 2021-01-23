Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.90. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $2.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.01 to $13.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

In other news, VP Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 2,808 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $736,678.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,941. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,469 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,977.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 344,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,746,000 after buying an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 564.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 252,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 214,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $275.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.26.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

