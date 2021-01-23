ParkinGo Price Reaches $0.0378 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $763,145.63 and approximately $68.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

