PARSIQ Market Cap Hits $154.71 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00004615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $154.71 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00060650 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003454 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,703,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.