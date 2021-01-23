Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $38.56 on Friday. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Parsons by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Parsons by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Parsons by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Parsons by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

