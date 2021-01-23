Particl Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,563.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Particl has a market cap of $6.22 million and $9,563.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007649 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,752,468 coins and its circulating supply is 9,717,441 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.