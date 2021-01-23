Particl Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $10,181.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007780 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,752,718 coins and its circulating supply is 9,717,668 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

