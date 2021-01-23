Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.57

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $9.08. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 163,637 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSI shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of C$752.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.57.

Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$23.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post -0.0698404 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 281.82%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,900.

About Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring various drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder, a drilling recorder.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems Inc. (PSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.