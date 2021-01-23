Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.27 Million

Brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report $705.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.40 million and the lowest is $695.00 million. Patrick Industries reported sales of $549.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on PATK shares. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $117,572.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $20,327,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,819 shares of company stock worth $3,654,864 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

