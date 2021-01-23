Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and traded as low as $8.69. Patriot Transportation shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 14,071 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Patriot Transportation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of 126.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot Transportation stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Patriot Transportation at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

