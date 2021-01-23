Patron Hits Market Capitalization of $699,305.34 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Patron has a total market capitalization of $699,305.34 and $3,722.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

