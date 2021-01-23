PAX Gold (PAXG) Reaches Market Cap of $111.56 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,866.28 or 0.05796929 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $111.56 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “
PAX Gold can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
