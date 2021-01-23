Payfair Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Payfair has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Payfair has a market cap of $30,925.22 and $1,656.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Payfair

Payfair is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

