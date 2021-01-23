PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in PayPal by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.74.

PayPal stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.72. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $254.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

