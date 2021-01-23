PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYS. DA Davidson lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of PAYS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 1.43. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of ($0.15) million for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in PaySign by 36.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PaySign by 246.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the period. 26.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

