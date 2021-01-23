Paytomat Tops One Day Volume of $252.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Paytomat has a total market cap of $61,697.74 and $252.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paytomat has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00055235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00127139 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00076441 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00274971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00069680 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039170 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.