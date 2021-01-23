PCHAIN (PI) Trading Up 6.7% This Week

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $92,331.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,589,153 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

