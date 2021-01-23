PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 21% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $76,984.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00077326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.35 or 0.00700296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.79 or 0.04395153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00018376 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,668,504 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

