PEAKDEFI (PEAK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $287,494.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.56 million and approximately $287,494.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00702905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.86 or 0.04442590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018095 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

