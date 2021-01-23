PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Achieves $21.46 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $579,711.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00076289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00628815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.89 or 0.04317343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017820 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a token. It was first traded on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.