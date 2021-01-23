Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.37. Pearson has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

