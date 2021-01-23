Peercoin Market Cap Hits $9.83 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 18% against the dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $9.83 million and approximately $45,241.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001143 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,718,888 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

