Peercoin (PPC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $67,883.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $67,883.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,719,875 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.