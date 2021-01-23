Peerplays Hits Market Cap of $629,024.22 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peerplays has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Peerplays has a total market cap of $629,024.22 and approximately $54,312.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00056024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00274995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.