Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $608,256.60 and approximately $71,516.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00055595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00126092 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00077240 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00280131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040901 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.