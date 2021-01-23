PegNet (PEG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,839.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,839.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00057725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00127270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076036 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00279350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00040052 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,213,935,955 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.