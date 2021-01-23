Pendal Group Limited Acquires 10,800 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 125,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 34,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -496.19 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

