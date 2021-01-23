Pendal Group Limited Acquires 3,507 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,907,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $406.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $408.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

