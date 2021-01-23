Pendal Group Limited Acquires 3,671 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average of $144.23. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.