Pendal Group Limited Acquires 3,847 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $272.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,817.95 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

