Pendal Group Limited Acquires 6,497 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.