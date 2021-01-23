Pendal Group Limited Acquires 885 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,250,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

