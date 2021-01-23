Pendal Group Limited Acquires New Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

Shares of RSG opened at $94.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.