Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 81,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $95.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

