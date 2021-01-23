Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 515.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $803,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

