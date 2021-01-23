Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 298.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,478,000 after buying an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after purchasing an additional 810,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,059,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,682,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,873,000 after purchasing an additional 739,061 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,502,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.19 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $442.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,567,958 shares of company stock worth $168,129,684.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

