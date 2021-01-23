Pendal Group Limited Buys 11,530 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

