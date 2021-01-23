Pendal Group Limited Buys 12,007 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 149.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 467.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 106.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 169,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 87,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $107.88 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

