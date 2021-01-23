Pendal Group Limited Buys 4,907 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

