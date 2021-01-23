Pendal Group Limited Buys 5,949 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ameren by 126.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

