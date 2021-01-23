Pendal Group Limited Buys 8,542 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $88.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.81.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

