Pendal Group Limited Buys 889 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total value of $7,901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.25, for a total value of $222,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $21,065,371. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $721.16 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $699.87 and its 200 day moving average is $745.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

