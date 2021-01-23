Pendal Group Limited Buys Shares of 6,040 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,792,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,478,000 after acquiring an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,014,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 548,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,772,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $411.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.90 and a 200-day moving average of $384.71. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

